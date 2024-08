Ataque con drones de Hizbulá dejó siete heridos en el norte de Israel

Sderot (Israel), 08/10/2023.- A member of the Israeli security forces carries a weapon used by Hamas fighters at the site of the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, 08 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. More than 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,000 left injured in the attacks, the Israeli foreign ministry said. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI / ATEF SAFADI ( EFE )