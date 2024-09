Cifra de muertos en Gaza aumenta a 41.400 tras más de 11 meses de guerra

Tel Aviv (Israel), 21/09/2024.- Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters light a bonfire during a protest calling for a ceasefire and for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 September 2024. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the Israeli government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )