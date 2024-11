Miles de personas vuelven a manifestarse en Jerusalén en contra del Gobierno de Netanyahu

Jerusalem (-), 06/11/2024.- An anti-government demonstrator holds an Israeli flag as they take part in a protest outside the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, 06 November 2024, a day after the Israeli prime minister fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced on 05 November 2024, that he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and appointed Minister Yisrael Katz to the position, citing a 'crisis of trust' between him and Gallant. (Protestas, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV / VASSIL DONEV ( EFE )