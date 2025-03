LOS ANGELES (United States), 01/03/2025.- Oscar statues on the red carpet during preparations for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 March 2025. The Oscars will be presented for the outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking on 02 March 2025. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO / JOHN G. MABANGLO ( EFE )