Caen objetos interceptados en varias zonas de Jordania por respuesta iraní contra Israel

A projectile fired from Iran toward Israel is intercepted over Amman on June 13, 2025. Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in a counter-strike in the evening on June 13, after an unprecedented onslaught hammered the Islamic republic's top military brass and targeted its nuclear facilities and bases. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images) / KHALIL MAZRAAWI