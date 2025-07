Jair Bolsonaro rechazó la petición de condena de la Fiscalía y negó planear huir de Brasil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro talks to his lawyers during his Supreme Court trial for allegedly plotting a coup in January 2023, in Brasilia, June 10, 2025. Bolsonaro on Tuesday denied any involvement in an alleged coup plot, as he took the stand for the first time in his high-stakes trial. The 70-year-old is answering questions from lawyers and judges on his alleged role in a "criminal organization" that plotted to wrest power from leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly beat Bolsonaro at the ballot box in 2022. Bolsonaro was the sixth of eight accused to take the stand for in-person questioning that started on Monday. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP) (Photo by EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images) / EVARISTO SA