Ideam emite alerta roja en municipios del Atlántico por riesgo de incendios forestales

Les Pennes-Mirabeau (France), 08/07/2025.- A wildfire rapidly expands due to strong winds near the city of Marseille, France, 08 July 2025. Local authorities announced flight suspensions at the airport of Marseille Marignane and started evacuating houses near Les Pennes-Mirabeau. Over 160 firefighters, helicopters and emergency vehicles are fighting the flames fanned by winds up to 70 km/h. (incendio forestal, Francia, Marsella) EFE/EPA/PHILIPPE MAGONI / PHILIPPE MAGONI ( EFE )