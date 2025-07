Balance del accidente de avión sobre escuela de Bangladés subió a 27 muertos

Bangladesh Air Force personnel inspect the crash site a day after a training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. A Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka on July 21, 2025, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 170 in the country's deadliest aviation accident in decades. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN