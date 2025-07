El Gobierno de Trump pidió una revisión profunda de la Reserva Federal

WASHINGTON (United States), 02/04/2025.- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) leaves the Rose Garden after US President Donald Trump signed executive order implementing new reciprocal tariffs against US trading partners at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2025. Trump has branded the day 'Liberation Day', though most economists expect US consumers to foot the costs. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / JIM LO SCALZO / POOL ( EFE )