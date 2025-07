El militante propalestino Georges Abdallah ha sido liberado en Francia tras 40 años

(FILES) This photograph taken during a visit of French leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI)'s MP Andree Taurinya shows pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah sitting in his prison cell in Lannemezan, southwestern France, on July 17, 2025, after an appeals court ordered his release. The Paris General Prosecutor's Office indicated on July 21, 2025 in a statement that it has filed an appeal in cassation against the release of the pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist Georges Abdallah, which will not, however, prevent him from leaving his French prison as planned on July 25, 2025 to return to Lebanon. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) / VALENTINE CHAPUIS