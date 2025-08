Nueve personas fueron secuestradas de orfanato en Haití, incluida una misionera irlandesa

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - APRIL 16: A view of the barricaded streets as growing insecurity, particularly in the capital, is forcing families to flee their former shelters on several occasions in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 16, 2025. The citizens' demonstration scheduled for this Wednesday in Canap-Vert was canceled, as thousands of people prepared to take to the streets to protest against insecurity. According to IOM data, over one million Haitians are currently internally displaced - a figure three times higher than in 2023. Growing insecurity, particularly in the capital, is forcing families to flee repeatedly, often at the cost of deplorable living conditions, with no access to drinking water, healthcare or decent shelter. (Photo by Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu