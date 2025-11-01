Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial cáncer de mama

PRIMERA HORA

  • Feeling Good - Nina Simone
  • Sinnerman - Nina Simone, Felix Da Housecat
  • Ne Me Quitte Pas - Nina Simone
  • Baltimore - Nina Simone
  • You're So Vain - Carly Simon
  • Coming Around Again - Carly Simon
  • Give Me All Night - Carly Simon
  • Mockingbird - Carly Simon
  • Physical - Olivia Newton-John
  • Hopelessly Devoted To You - Olivia Newton-John
  • Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John
  • Summer Nights - John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John

SEGUNDA HORA

  • All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
  • Real Gone - Sheryl Crow
  • Soak Up The Sun - Sheryl Crow, Surf Mesa
  • Everyday Is A Winding Road - Sheryl Crow
  • Lovin' You - Minnie Riperton
  • Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
  • Reasons - Minnie Riperton
  • Perfect Angel - Minnie Riperton
  • Can't Get You out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
  • In Your Eyes - Kylie Minogue
  • Love at First Sight - Kylie Minogue
  • I Believe in You - Kylie Minogue
  • Rock And Roll All Nite - Kiss
  • Beth - Kiss

TERCERA HORA

  • De Repente - Soraya
  • Qué Bonito - Soraya
  • Mi Regalo Más Preciado - Soraya
  • Tarzan Boy - Soraya
  • Piensa en mí - Luz Casal
  • Entre mis recuerdos - Luz Casal
  • No me importa nada - Luz Casal
  • Es por ti - Luz Casal
  • Nowhere To Go - Melissa Etheridge
  • Don't You Want A Woman - Melissa Etheridge
  • Come To My Window - Melissa Etheridge
  • I run for life - Melissa Etheridge

