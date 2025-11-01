Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial cáncer de mama
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Feeling Good - Nina Simone
- Sinnerman - Nina Simone, Felix Da Housecat
- Ne Me Quitte Pas - Nina Simone
- Baltimore - Nina Simone
- You're So Vain - Carly Simon
- Coming Around Again - Carly Simon
- Give Me All Night - Carly Simon
- Mockingbird - Carly Simon
- Physical - Olivia Newton-John
- Hopelessly Devoted To You - Olivia Newton-John
- Xanadu - Olivia Newton-John
- Summer Nights - John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John
SEGUNDA HORA
- All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
- Real Gone - Sheryl Crow
- Soak Up The Sun - Sheryl Crow, Surf Mesa
- Everyday Is A Winding Road - Sheryl Crow
- Lovin' You - Minnie Riperton
- Inside My Love - Minnie Riperton
- Reasons - Minnie Riperton
- Perfect Angel - Minnie Riperton
- Can't Get You out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
- In Your Eyes - Kylie Minogue
- Love at First Sight - Kylie Minogue
- I Believe in You - Kylie Minogue
- Rock And Roll All Nite - Kiss
- Beth - Kiss
TERCERA HORA
- De Repente - Soraya
- Qué Bonito - Soraya
- Mi Regalo Más Preciado - Soraya
- Tarzan Boy - Soraya
- Piensa en mí - Luz Casal
- Entre mis recuerdos - Luz Casal
- No me importa nada - Luz Casal
- Es por ti - Luz Casal
- Nowhere To Go - Melissa Etheridge
- Don't You Want A Woman - Melissa Etheridge
- Come To My Window - Melissa Etheridge
- I run for life - Melissa Etheridge