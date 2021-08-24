Ciudades

Así reaccionaron las redes a la muerte de Charlie Watts, una leyenda del rock

La página de los Rolling Stones emitió un sentido comunicado en el que lamentó el fallecimiento de su mítico baterista.

Charlie Watts, baterista de los Rolling Stones. Foto: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

24/08/2021 - ( hace 1 horas )

Conmoción en redes sociales luego de que se conociera la muerte del legendario baterista de los Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, quien había desistido de ir a una gira con la banda por problemas de salud.

La muerte del músico la confirmó su representante y de inmediato miles de personas en todo el mundo hizo tendencia el nombre de Watts.

Los Rolling Stones compartieron un emotivo mensaje en el que recordaron la figura de su baterista, a quien calificaron como uno de los mejores.

“Con inmensa tristeza anunciamos la muerte de Charlie Watts. Murió en paz en el hospital de Londres rodeado de su familia. Uno de los grandes bateristas de su generación”, señala el comunicado.

Asimismo, pidieron respetar la privacidad de la familia en medio de su dolor por la pérdida del gran músico.

Lea a continuación algunas de las reacciones en redes sociales ante el fallecimiento de Watts:

