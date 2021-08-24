Así reaccionaron las redes a la muerte de Charlie Watts, una leyenda del rock

La W Radio
Julio Sánchez Cristo
Sigue La W
Juan Pablo Calvás
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ
Peláez y De Francisco en La W
Peláez y De Francisco
La Hora del Regreso
Yamit Palacio
El Leit Show
Carlos Montoya
W Fin de Semana
Rosario Gomez
Amanecer W
Wendy Lazcano
Otros programas
Ciudades
Selecciona tu emisora
Fuerte mensaje de Jhon Córdoba tras no ser convocado a la Selección Colombia
Estos son los convocados por Reinaldo Rueda para afrontar las Eliminatorias
Delegación colombiana desfiló con orgullo en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio
Delegación colombiana alista motores para Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio 2020
Travesía Caribe Respira
De Tu lado para cuidar el futuro
Volver al cine
Cauca, niños en medio de la guerra
Inseguridad en Bogotá ¿Percepción o realidad?
Secciones
Hoy son noticia
Charlie Watts, baterista de los Rolling Stones. Foto: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images
Conmoción en redes sociales luego de que se conociera la muerte del legendario baterista de los Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, quien había desistido de ir a una gira con la banda por problemas de salud.
La muerte del músico la confirmó su representante y de inmediato miles de personas en todo el mundo hizo tendencia el nombre de Watts.
Los Rolling Stones compartieron un emotivo mensaje en el que recordaron la figura de su baterista, a quien calificaron como uno de los mejores.
“Con inmensa tristeza anunciamos la muerte de Charlie Watts. Murió en paz en el hospital de Londres rodeado de su familia. Uno de los grandes bateristas de su generación”, señala el comunicado.
Asimismo, pidieron respetar la privacidad de la familia en medio de su dolor por la pérdida del gran músico.
Lea a continuación algunas de las reacciones en redes sociales ante el fallecimiento de Watts:
pic.twitter.com/wi6333F6QF— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/wi6333F6QF
All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts.— Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021
All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts.
That’s finished me.I loved Charlie Watts and had the pleasure of meeting him.Thank God I was able to let him know what his music meant to me.— John Challis (@BeingBoycie) August 24, 2021
That’s finished me.I loved Charlie Watts and had the pleasure of meeting him.Thank God I was able to let him know what his music meant to me.
RIP Charlie Watts. An amazingly talented and gifted drummer. Not to mention the drummer for the biggest rock n’ roll band on earth. Every time I saw the Stones live, Charlie got an amazing reaction. Very saddened by this news. Thank you for all the years. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/BQtqL2lwEX— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts. An amazingly talented and gifted drummer. Not to mention the drummer for the biggest rock n’ roll band on earth. Every time I saw the Stones live, Charlie got an amazing reaction. Very saddened by this news. Thank you for all the years. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/BQtqL2lwEX
RIP The incredible and irreplaceable Charlie WattsHuge Loss! RS pic.twitter.com/3dhAVJKRaY— Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) August 24, 2021
RIP The incredible and irreplaceable Charlie WattsHuge Loss! RS pic.twitter.com/3dhAVJKRaY
CHARLIE WATTS BUBBA. YOU LOVE THE MUSIC YOU LOVE THE LEGEND. I NEVER FORGET WE PARTY IN THE 1981 BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/2GQvlY34tV— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 24, 2021
CHARLIE WATTS BUBBA. YOU LOVE THE MUSIC YOU LOVE THE LEGEND. I NEVER FORGET WE PARTY IN THE 1981 BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/2GQvlY34tV
For 7 years, I was grateful to do PR for The Rolling Stones, a band I always considered mine and still in disbelief I worked with.You will never find a man, like Charlie Watts. A kind soft spoken soul with a wicked sense of humor. The best time keeper in rock history. pic.twitter.com/sJcHCVDpR4— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 24, 2021
For 7 years, I was grateful to do PR for The Rolling Stones, a band I always considered mine and still in disbelief I worked with.You will never find a man, like Charlie Watts. A kind soft spoken soul with a wicked sense of humor. The best time keeper in rock history. pic.twitter.com/sJcHCVDpR4
LE PUEDE INTERESAR TAMBIÉN
Últimas Noticias
Exsargento de Gran Bretaña se niega a abandonar Afganistán sin sus animales
Inauguran nuevos puntos de Sisbén en Cúcuta
Fue un error muy grande la retirada de tropas de EE.UU. en Afganistán: John Bolton
Emisoras
Programas
Redes Sociales
Escucha la radio en vivo
Programación
Último boletín
Elige una ciudad
WRadio Colombia
Compartir
Copiar
¿Desea ser el primero en conocer las noticias y los personajes de Colombia y del mundo?