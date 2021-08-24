Así reaccionaron las redes a la muerte de Charlie Watts, una leyenda del rock

Conmoción en redes sociales luego de que se conociera la muerte del legendario baterista de los Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, quien había desistido de ir a una gira con la banda por problemas de salud.

La muerte del músico la confirmó su representante y de inmediato miles de personas en todo el mundo hizo tendencia el nombre de Watts.

Los Rolling Stones compartieron un emotivo mensaje en el que recordaron la figura de su baterista, a quien calificaron como uno de los mejores.

“Con inmensa tristeza anunciamos la muerte de Charlie Watts. Murió en paz en el hospital de Londres rodeado de su familia. Uno de los grandes bateristas de su generación”, señala el comunicado.

Asimismo, pidieron respetar la privacidad de la familia en medio de su dolor por la pérdida del gran músico.

Lea a continuación algunas de las reacciones en redes sociales ante el fallecimiento de Watts:

All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021

That’s finished me.I loved Charlie Watts and had the pleasure of meeting him.Thank God I was able to let him know what his music meant to me. — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts. An amazingly talented and gifted drummer. Not to mention the drummer for the biggest rock n’ roll band on earth. Every time I saw the Stones live, Charlie got an amazing reaction. Very saddened by this news. Thank you for all the years. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/BQtqL2lwEX — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 24, 2021

RIP The incredible and irreplaceable Charlie Watts

Huge Loss! RS pic.twitter.com/3dhAVJKRaY — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) August 24, 2021

CHARLIE WATTS BUBBA. YOU LOVE THE MUSIC YOU LOVE THE LEGEND. I NEVER FORGET WE PARTY IN THE 1981 BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/2GQvlY34tV — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 24, 2021