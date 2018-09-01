Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres

PRIMERA HORA

197. Playing with pink noise - Kaki King

195. Mi niña Lola - Buika

188. The greatest - King

185. Dy-Na-Mi-Tee - Ms. Dynamite

182. Let it go - Idina Menzel

175. Habib galbi - A-WA

172. D-Medley - Fatima Al Qadiri

167. Mambo Na’ Mà - Daymé Arocena

162. Muiñeira for Cristina - Cristina Pato

156. Sprained ankle - Julien Baker

151. Seven - Fever ray

144. Blk girl soldier - Jamila Woods

140. That battle is over - Jenny Hval

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA

137. Bust your windows - Jazmine Sullivan

131. Black origami - Jlin

127. Flowers - Julia Wolfe

122. Tyrant - Kali Uchis Ft Jorja Smith

114. Rambling man - Laura Marling

110. L.E.S. Artistes - Santigold

107. Hollaback girl - Gwen Stefani

103. Countdown - Beyoncé

100. Alaska - Maggie Rogers

93. The wire - Haim

88. Bring me to life - Evanescence

81. Just one of the guys - Jenny Lewis

78. Hasta la raiz - Natalia Lafourcade

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA

76. Bitch better have my money - Rihanna

66. Chandelier - Sia

58. Someone like you - Adele

52. A thousand miles - Vanessa Carlton

47. Complicated - Avril Lavigne

43. Blank space - Taylor Swift

37. Misery business - Paramore

29. Bad romance - Lady Gaga

23. Rehab - Amy Winehouse

15. Super bass - Nicki Minaj

7. 100 days, 100 nights - Sharon Jones & The Dap - Kings

5. Hold on - Alabama Shakes

1. Paper planes - M.I.A