Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres
PRIMERA HORA
197. Playing with pink noise - Kaki King
195. Mi niña Lola - Buika
188. The greatest - King
185. Dy-Na-Mi-Tee - Ms. Dynamite
182. Let it go - Idina Menzel
175. Habib galbi - A-WA
172. D-Medley - Fatima Al Qadiri
167. Mambo Na’ Mà - Daymé Arocena
162. Muiñeira for Cristina - Cristina Pato
156. Sprained ankle - Julien Baker
151. Seven - Fever ray
144. Blk girl soldier - Jamila Woods
140. That battle is over - Jenny Hval
SEGUNDA HORA
137. Bust your windows - Jazmine Sullivan
131. Black origami - Jlin
127. Flowers - Julia Wolfe
122. Tyrant - Kali Uchis Ft Jorja Smith
114. Rambling man - Laura Marling
110. L.E.S. Artistes - Santigold
107. Hollaback girl - Gwen Stefani
103. Countdown - Beyoncé
100. Alaska - Maggie Rogers
93. The wire - Haim
88. Bring me to life - Evanescence
81. Just one of the guys - Jenny Lewis
78. Hasta la raiz - Natalia Lafourcade
TERCERA HORA
76. Bitch better have my money - Rihanna
66. Chandelier - Sia
58. Someone like you - Adele
52. A thousand miles - Vanessa Carlton
47. Complicated - Avril Lavigne
43. Blank space - Taylor Swift
37. Misery business - Paramore
29. Bad romance - Lady Gaga
23. Rehab - Amy Winehouse
15. Super bass - Nicki Minaj
7. 100 days, 100 nights - Sharon Jones & The Dap - Kings
5. Hold on - Alabama Shakes
1. Paper planes - M.I.A