  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:42

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres

    La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

    (Thot)

    01/09/2018 - 12:09 h CUT

    PRIMERA HORA

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres

    57:15

    Compartir

    El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

    <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3793841/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

    197. Playing with pink noise - Kaki King

    195. Mi niña Lola - Buika

    188. The greatest - King

    185. Dy-Na-Mi-Tee - Ms. Dynamite

    182. Let it go - Idina Menzel

    175. Habib galbi - A-WA

    172. D-Medley - Fatima Al Qadiri

    167. Mambo Na’ Mà - Daymé Arocena

    162. Muiñeira for Cristina - Cristina Pato 

    156. Sprained ankle - Julien Baker

    151. Seven - Fever ray

    144. Blk girl soldier - Jamila Woods

    140. That battle is over - Jenny Hval

    ----------------------------

    SEGUNDA HORA

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres

    55:50

    Compartir

    El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

    <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3793842/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

    137. Bust your windows - Jazmine Sullivan

    131. Black origami - Jlin

    127. Flowers - Julia Wolfe

    122. Tyrant - Kali Uchis Ft Jorja Smith

    114. Rambling man - Laura Marling

    110. L.E.S. Artistes - Santigold

    107. Hollaback girl - Gwen Stefani 

    103. Countdown - Beyoncé

    100. Alaska - Maggie Rogers

    93. The wire - Haim

    88.  Bring me to life - Evanescence

    81. Just one of the guys - Jenny Lewis

    78. Hasta la raiz - Natalia Lafourcade 

    ----------------------------

    TERCERA HORA

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Las mejores canciones del siglo XXI interpretadas por mujeres

    51:33

    Compartir

    El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

    <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3793843/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

    76. Bitch better have my money - Rihanna

    66. Chandelier - Sia

    58. Someone like you - Adele

    52. A thousand miles - Vanessa Carlton

    47. Complicated - Avril Lavigne

    43. Blank space - Taylor Swift

    37. Misery business - Paramore

    29. Bad romance - Lady Gaga

    23. Rehab - Amy Winehouse

    15. Super bass - Nicki Minaj

    7. 100 days, 100 nights - Sharon Jones & The Dap - Kings 

    5. Hold on - Alabama Shakes

    1. Paper planes - M.I.A

    El siguiente artículo se está cargando

    Escucha la radioen directo

    W Radio
    Directo

    Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

    Hable con el programa

    Programación

    Señales

    Elige una ciudad

    Compartir

    Más acciones

    Suscríbete

    Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad