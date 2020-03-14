Hable con el programa

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos. Foto:

14/03/2020 - ( hace 4 horas )

Primera hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos

Perdiendo la razón - Los Hermanos Castro

Back in black - AC/DC 

You shook me all night long - AC/DC  

Eternal flame - The Bangles 

Walk like an egyptian - The Bangles 

Wonderwall - Oasis 

Don´t look back in anger - Oasis 

Olvidame y pega la vuelta - Pimpinela 

Traición - Pimpinela 

Bailando solo - Los Bunkers 

Quien fuera - Los Bunkers 

Stayin alive - The Bee Gees 

How deep is your love - The Bee Gees 

Segunda hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos

I´ll be there - Jackson 5

Dancing machine - Jackson 5  

Como te extraño - Café Tacvba 

Esta vez - Café Tacvba 

Creep - Radiohead

No surprises - Radiohead

Hot for teacher - Van Halen 

Jump - Van Halen 

 (The long to be) Close to you - The Carpenters 

We´ve only just begun - The Carpenters

Sucker - Jonas Brothers  

Only human - Jonas Brohers 

What a man gotta do - Jonas Brothers 

Tercera hora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos

This old heart of mine (is week for you) - The Isley Brothers 

Work to do  - The Isley Brohers 

Como eran las cosas - Babasonicos 

Los calientes - Babasonicos 

You really got me - The kinks 

All day and all of the night - The Kinks 

Good vibrations - The Beach Boys 

Surfin USA - The Beach Boys 

Kings and queens - Thirty Seconds To Mars

The kill - Thirty Seconds To Mars 

Barracuda - Heart 

Alone - Heart 

Crazy on you - Heart 
