Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: canciones compuestas por hermanos

Primera hora

Perdiendo la razón - Los Hermanos Castro Back in black - AC/DC You shook me all night long - AC/DC Eternal flame - The Bangles Walk like an egyptian - The Bangles Wonderwall - Oasis Don´t look back in anger - Oasis Olvidame y pega la vuelta - Pimpinela

Traición - Pimpinela Bailando solo - Los Bunkers Quien fuera - Los Bunkers Stayin alive - The Bee Gees How deep is your love - The Bee Gees

Segunda hora

I´ll be there - Jackson 5 Dancing machine - Jackson 5 Como te extraño - Café Tacvba Esta vez - Café Tacvba Creep - Radiohead No surprises - Radiohead Hot for teacher - Van Halen Jump - Van Halen

(The long to be) Close to you - The Carpenters We´ve only just begun - The Carpenters Sucker - Jonas Brothers Only human - Jonas Brohers What a man gotta do - Jonas Brothers

Tercera hora

This old heart of mine (is week for you) - The Isley Brothers Work to do - The Isley Brohers Como eran las cosas - Babasonicos Los calientes - Babasonicos You really got me - The kinks All day and all of the night - The Kinks Good vibrations - The Beach Boys Surfin USA - The Beach Boys