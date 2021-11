Ecuador prolonga por 30 días el estado de excepción tras la ola de violencia

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, looks on during an interview for Europa Press, at the Ritz Hotel, on November 5, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. The interview takes place during his first official trip to Spain with the aim of continuing to deploy the strategy "More Ecuador in the world and more world in Ecuador", in addition to strengthening relations with strategic partners. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News