Muertas 75 personas frente a Libia en uno de los peores naufragios del año

A video grab shows migrant survivors of a deadly shipwreck siting on a sandy beach on the coast of al-Khums, a port city 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on November 12, 2020. - According to the United Nations 74 people died in the deadly shipwreck off the Libyan coast, the latest in a spate of migrant vessel sinkings in the central Mediterranean. This year has seen a resurgence of boats in the central Mediterranean, a well-trodden but often deadly route for those hoping to travel to Europe, mainly embarking from Libya and neighbouring Tunisia. (Photo by - / various sources / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) / -