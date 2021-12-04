Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial las mejores de la historia de Billboard 2021

Este 04 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones de la música contemporánea determinada por la prestigiosa publicación.

PRIMERA HORA

100. You ́re so vain - Carly Simon

96. Hot stuff - Donna Summer

95. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

91. Just the way you are - Bruno Mars

90. Sugar, sugar - The Archies

89. Upside down - Diana Ross

88. Happy - Pharrell Williams

81. Aquarius/Let the sunshine in - The 5TH Dimension

69. I’m a believer - The Monkees

67. Lady - Kenny Rogers

66. Stayin´Alive - Bee Gees

61. End of the road - Boyz II Men

60. I will always love you - Whitney Houston

59. No one - Alicia Keys

58. Candle in the wind 1997/ Something about the way you look tonight - Elton Jonh

57. Blurred lines - Robin Thicje Ft Pharrel Williams

SEGUNDA HORA

55. Shadow dancing - Andy Gibb

54. I want to hold your hand - The Beatles

52. Tie a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree - Dawn Ft Tony Olando

47. Night fever - Bee Gees

46. Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye

45. Silly love songs - Wings

44. Truly madly deeply - Savage Garden

43. One sweet day - Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men

39. Rolling in the deep - Adele

38. Flashdance....what a feeling - Irene Cara

35. Every breath you take - The Police

33. I just want to be your everything - Andy Gibb

32. Levitating - Dua Lipa

30. Girls like you - Maroon 5 ft Cardi B

28. Eye of the tiger - Survivor

27.How deep is your love - Bee Gees

TERCERA HORA

26. Le freak - CHIC

24. I´ll make love to you - Boyz II Men

23. (Everything i do) I do it for you - Bryan Adams

21. Tonight’s the night - Rod Stewart

20. Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

11. Physical - Olivia Newton - John

10. Shape of you - Ed Sheeran

9. Macarena - Los del Rio

8. I gotta feeling - The Black Eyed Peas

7. Party rock anthem - LMFO

6. How do i live - Leann Rimes

5. Uptown funk! - Mark Ronson Ft Burno Mars

4. Mack the knife - Bobby Darin

3. Smooth - Santana Ft Rob Thomas

2. The twist - Chubby Checker

1. Blinding lights - The Weeknd