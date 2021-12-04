Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial las mejores de la historia de Billboard 2021
Este 04 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones de la música contemporánea determinada por la prestigiosa publicación.
PRIMERA HORA
100. You ́re so vain - Carly Simon
96. Hot stuff - Donna Summer
95. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
91. Just the way you are - Bruno Mars
90. Sugar, sugar - The Archies
89. Upside down - Diana Ross
88. Happy - Pharrell Williams
81. Aquarius/Let the sunshine in - The 5TH Dimension
69. I’m a believer - The Monkees
67. Lady - Kenny Rogers
66. Stayin´Alive - Bee Gees
61. End of the road - Boyz II Men
60. I will always love you - Whitney Houston
59. No one - Alicia Keys
58. Candle in the wind 1997/ Something about the way you look tonight - Elton Jonh
57. Blurred lines - Robin Thicje Ft Pharrel Williams
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (04/12/2021 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
SEGUNDA HORA
55. Shadow dancing - Andy Gibb
54. I want to hold your hand - The Beatles
52. Tie a yellow ribbon round the ole oak tree - Dawn Ft Tony Olando
47. Night fever - Bee Gees
46. Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
45. Silly love songs - Wings
44. Truly madly deeply - Savage Garden
43. One sweet day - Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men
39. Rolling in the deep - Adele
38. Flashdance....what a feeling - Irene Cara
35. Every breath you take - The Police
33. I just want to be your everything - Andy Gibb
32. Levitating - Dua Lipa
30. Girls like you - Maroon 5 ft Cardi B
28. Eye of the tiger - Survivor
27.How deep is your love - Bee Gees
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (04/12/2021 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
TERCERA HORA
26. Le freak - CHIC
24. I´ll make love to you - Boyz II Men
23. (Everything i do) I do it for you - Bryan Adams
21. Tonight’s the night - Rod Stewart
20. Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
11. Physical - Olivia Newton - John
10. Shape of you - Ed Sheeran
9. Macarena - Los del Rio
8. I gotta feeling - The Black Eyed Peas
7. Party rock anthem - LMFO
6. How do i live - Leann Rimes
5. Uptown funk! - Mark Ronson Ft Burno Mars
4. Mack the knife - Bobby Darin
3. Smooth - Santana Ft Rob Thomas
2. The twist - Chubby Checker
1. Blinding lights - The Weeknd
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (04/12/2021 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)
01:00:00
