EE.UU. confirma su boicot diplomático a los Juegos de Invierno en Pekín

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on December 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki announced that the United States will not be sending any government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / Chip Somodevilla