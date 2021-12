Reducen a 10 años pena de camionero cubano sentenciado en EE.UU. a 110 años de cárcel

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: during a rally for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos on the west steps of the state capitol on December 22, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Community groups and advocates from across the state joined the family and legal team of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos at the Colorado State Capitol Building to call on Governor Jared Polis to take immediate action to reduce Mederos"u2019s sentence. Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in the accidental death of four people in a tragic I-70 traffic accident when his brakes failed. The sentencing judge in the case has publicly stated that he would likely not have imposed the sentence but was forced to follow Colorado mandatory sentencing laws, which require mandatory minimums for specified crimes and require sentences to be served consecutively not concurrently. More than 4 million people have signed a petition asking for Mederos"u2019s sentence to be commuted or reduced. Mederos has no criminal record, cooperated fully with investigators, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident. Organizers said that the rally was in no way an attempt to minimize the tragic loss of life three years ago, but rather to call attention to the critical need for sentencing reform. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Helen H. Richardson