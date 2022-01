Cancelan el carnaval callejero de Rio de Janeiro por avance de ómicron

Revellers of Caprichosos de Pilares samba school (Serie B, the third division) perform during their parade on Intendente Magalhaes street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 28, 2017. Only Special and Serie A groups of Samba schools are allowed to perform at Sambadrome and the rest of groups (Serie B to E) use the Intendente Magalhaes street which is opened to public for free. / AFP / Yasuyoshi Chiba (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) / YASUYOSHI CHIBA