Murió Jaime Ostos mientras estaba de viaje en Colombia

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 02: Jaime Ostos (L) and Jose Ortega Cano (R) attend the traditional Bullfighting Charity May 2 Festival on May 2, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. After a year and a half without bullfighting festivals due to COVID 19, this first bullfighting run will have a capacity limitation to a maximum of 40% and a cap of 6,000 people. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/GC Images) / Carlos Alvarez