Rito Alejo del Río y Julio Gallo: con nexos con las AUC según Benito Osorio ante la JEP

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) logos seen moments before a press conference at the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) after 21 members of the army including a general accept their responsibility for 247 extrajudicial executions in the regions of 'El Catatumbo' and the Colombian Caribban Coast to the Peace Tribunal of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Bogota, Colombia on December 10, 2021. (Photo by Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Sebastian Barros