Desastre ecológico en Perú: tratan de limpiar el derrame de petróleo en las playas con recogedores

LIMA, PERU - JANUARY 20: Cleaning teams work to remove oil at the shores after an oil spill in the Ventanilla Sea in the province of Callao has stained the beaches of the district area in Lima, Peru on January 20, 2022. The spill was recorded on Saturday, January 15, during the unloading of crude oil from a ship at the La Pampilla Refinery, after strong waves reached the Peruvian coast as a result of the underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. On January 20, the district of Ventanilla asks the government to declare an environmental emergency after the oil spill, in addition to groups of people and animalists who came to the rescue of various types of birds. (Photo by Klebher Vasquez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency