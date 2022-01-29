  • Actualizado 29 Ene 2022 15:35

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de los artistas que empezaron tarde

Este sábado 29 de enero llega un especial con Julio Sánchez Cristo sobre aquellos músicos que comenzaron tarde pero alcanzaron la fama.

Disfrute de una selecta lista de canciones sobre aquellos artistas que comenzaron tarde en el mundo de la música. Siga a Julio Sánchez Cristo en un viaje por sonidos y letras con celebridades de la tallas de The Black Keys, Garbage y Judas Priest.

PRIMERA HORA

Monk’s dream - Thelonious Monk

Ruby, my dear - Thelonious Monk

Little black submarines - The Black Keys

Weight of love - The Black Keys

Stupid girl - Garbage

Not your kind of people - Garbage

Painkiller - Judas Priest

Turbo lover - Judas Priest

You’ve got another thing coming - Judas Priest

SEGUNDA HORA

Have love will travel - The Sonics

Psycho - The Sonics

Roy´s gang - Seasick Steve

Don´t ask me - Seasick Steve

Daft punk is playing at my house - LCD Soundsystem

Dance yrself clean - LCD Soundsystem

Call me - Blondie

Heart of glass - Blondie

Maria - Blondie

TERCERA HORA

Empire state of mind - JAY-Z, Alicia Keys

Run this - JAY-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West

Neon guts - Pharrel Williams, Lil Uzi Vert

Happy - Pharrell Williams

Con te partiro - Andrea Bocelli

Vivo per lei - Andrea Bocelli

Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers

Lovely day - Bill Withers

Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen

Suzanne - Leonard Cohen

Overkill - Motorhead

Ace of spades - Motorhead

