Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de los artistas que empezaron tarde
Este sábado 29 de enero llega un especial con Julio Sánchez Cristo sobre aquellos músicos que comenzaron tarde pero alcanzaron la fama.
Disfrute de una selecta lista de canciones sobre aquellos artistas que comenzaron tarde en el mundo de la música. Siga a Julio Sánchez Cristo en un viaje por sonidos y letras con celebridades de la tallas de The Black Keys, Garbage y Judas Priest.
A continuación siga la señal en vivo:
PRIMERA HORA
Monk’s dream - Thelonious Monk
Ruby, my dear - Thelonious Monk
Little black submarines - The Black Keys
Weight of love - The Black Keys
Stupid girl - Garbage
Not your kind of people - Garbage
Painkiller - Judas Priest
Turbo lover - Judas Priest
You’ve got another thing coming - Judas Priest
SEGUNDA HORA
Have love will travel - The Sonics
Psycho - The Sonics
Roy´s gang - Seasick Steve
Don´t ask me - Seasick Steve
Daft punk is playing at my house - LCD Soundsystem
Dance yrself clean - LCD Soundsystem
Call me - Blondie
Heart of glass - Blondie
Maria - Blondie
TERCERA HORA
Empire state of mind - JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
Run this - JAY-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West
Neon guts - Pharrel Williams, Lil Uzi Vert
Happy - Pharrell Williams
Con te partiro - Andrea Bocelli
Vivo per lei - Andrea Bocelli
Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers
Lovely day - Bill Withers
Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen
Suzanne - Leonard Cohen
Overkill - Motorhead
Ace of spades - Motorhead