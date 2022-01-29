Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de los artistas que empezaron tarde

Disfrute de una selecta lista de canciones sobre aquellos artistas que comenzaron tarde en el mundo de la música. Siga a Julio Sánchez Cristo en un viaje por sonidos y letras con celebridades de la tallas de The Black Keys, Garbage y Judas Priest.

A continuación siga la señal en vivo:

PRIMERA HORA

Monk’s dream - Thelonious Monk

Ruby, my dear - Thelonious Monk

Little black submarines - The Black Keys

Weight of love - The Black Keys

Stupid girl - Garbage

Not your kind of people - Garbage

Painkiller - Judas Priest

Turbo lover - Judas Priest

You’ve got another thing coming - Judas Priest

SEGUNDA HORA

Have love will travel - The Sonics

Psycho - The Sonics

Roy´s gang - Seasick Steve

Don´t ask me - Seasick Steve

Daft punk is playing at my house - LCD Soundsystem

Dance yrself clean - LCD Soundsystem

Call me - Blondie

Heart of glass - Blondie

Maria - Blondie

TERCERA HORA

Empire state of mind - JAY-Z, Alicia Keys

Run this - JAY-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West

Neon guts - Pharrel Williams, Lil Uzi Vert

Happy - Pharrell Williams

Con te partiro - Andrea Bocelli

Vivo per lei - Andrea Bocelli

Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers

Lovely day - Bill Withers

Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen

Suzanne - Leonard Cohen

Overkill - Motorhead

Ace of spades - Motorhead