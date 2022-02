Karol G sigue ascendiendo en su carrera musical alcanzando récord que era de Gloria Stefan

.@karolg now has 12 career No. 1s on #LatinAirplay. She surpasses @GloriaEstefan this week for the second-most of all time among solo women, after @shakira (15):



Mi Cama

Calypso

Creeme

Secreto

China

Tusa

Caramelo

Ay, Dios Mio!

Bichota

Location

El Makinon

Sejodioto