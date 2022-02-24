  • Actualizado 24 Feb 2022 15:14

La ambición de Rusia no para ahí, quiere quebrar a la ONU y la OTAN: Paul R. Kolbe, exjefe de la CIA

Paul R. Kolbe, exjefe de la CIA en Eurasia Central, habló en La W sobre las implicaciones del avance de Rusia a Ucrania.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 22: A flag of the United States is placed with a flag of Ukraine on the conference table during a bilateral meeting between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine at the Pentagon on February 22, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. Foreign Minister Kuleba is in Washington for talks with U.S. officials, including Secretary Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / Alex Wong

