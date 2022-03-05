Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de divas anglo
Colombia
Lo invitamos a que disfrute de este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- The look of love - Dusty Springfield
- Unforgettable - Natalie Cole, Nat king Cole
- Endless love - Lionel Richie, Diana Ross
- Killing me softly with his songs - Roberta Flack
- Through the fire - Chaka Khan
- That’s what friends are for - Dionne Warwick, Elton John
- Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
- I´m so excited - The Pointer Sisters
- Flashdance.....what a feeling - Irene Cara
- We´ve got tonight - Kenny Rogers, Sheena Easton
- I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
- Ring my bell - Anita Ward
SEGUNDA HORA
- Woman in love - Barbra Streisand
- What ‘s love got to do with it - Tina Turner
- I say a little prayer for you - Aretha Franklin
- At last - Etta James
- Strong enough - Cher
- Total eclipse of the heart - Bonnie Tyler
- Time after time - Cyndi Lauper
- Hopelessly devoted to you - Olivia Newton-John
- Material girl - Madonna
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
- Easy on me - Adele
- Love on top - Beyoncé
- Poker face - Lady Gaga
TERCERA HORA
- I will always love you - Whitney Houston
- My heart will go on - Céline Dion
- Fantasy - Mariah Carey
- Oops!.....I did it again - Britney Spears
- We found a love - Rihanna, Calvin Harris
- Maneater - Nelly Furtado
- The sweet escape - Gwen Stefani, Akon
- Can´t get you out of my head - Kylie Minogue
- You´re still the one - Shania Twain
- Can´t fight the moonlight - LeAnn Rimes
- Beautiful - Christina Aguilera
- Blank space - Taylor Swift