Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de divas anglo

Lo invitamos a que disfrute de este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

  • The look of love - Dusty Springfield
  • Unforgettable - Natalie Cole, Nat king Cole
  • Endless love - Lionel Richie, Diana Ross
  • Killing me softly with his songs - Roberta Flack
  • Through the fire - Chaka Khan
  • That’s what friends are for - Dionne Warwick, Elton John
  • Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
  • I´m so excited - The Pointer Sisters
  • Flashdance.....what a feeling - Irene Cara
  • We´ve got tonight - Kenny Rogers, Sheena Easton
  • I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
  • Ring my bell - Anita Ward

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Woman in love - Barbra Streisand
  • What ‘s love got to do with it - Tina Turner
  • I say a little prayer for you - Aretha Franklin
  • At last - Etta James
  • Strong enough - Cher
  • Total eclipse of the heart - Bonnie Tyler
  • Time after time - Cyndi Lauper
  • Hopelessly devoted to you - Olivia Newton-John
  • Material girl - Madonna
  • Wannabe - Spice Girls
  • Easy on me - Adele
  • Love on top - Beyoncé
  • Poker face - Lady Gaga

TERCERA HORA

  • I will always love you - Whitney Houston
  • My heart will go on - Céline Dion
  • Fantasy - Mariah Carey
  • Oops!.....I did it again - Britney Spears
  • We found a love - Rihanna, Calvin Harris
  • Maneater - Nelly Furtado
  • The sweet escape - Gwen Stefani, Akon
  • Can´t get you out of my head - Kylie Minogue
  • You´re still the one - Shania Twain
  • Can´t fight the moonlight - LeAnn Rimes
  • Beautiful - Christina Aguilera
  • Blank space - Taylor Swift

