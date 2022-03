Balenciaga convierte su desfile en una reflexión sobre la guerra en Ucrania

🇬🇪🇺🇦Georgian designer and director of @BALENCIAGA, Demna Gvasalia on his IG: "Show is going to start soon!" "This show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace." #StandWithUkraine️ 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0V9yZ0oe5E