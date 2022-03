El petróleo cae por las negociaciones en Ucrania y el confinamiento en China

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 13: A large queue forms at a petrol station as many garages across the city have run out of fuel on March 13, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. In recent days, Russia has escalated its offensive across western Ukraine, including air strikes on a military training complex west of Lviv, in a part of the country that has thus far been spared the brunt of Russia's attack. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) / Dan Kitwood