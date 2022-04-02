Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: un viaje en el tiempo por los Premios Óscar

Conéctese con la transmisión especial de Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ, quien este sábado estará revelando una lista del especial un viaje en el tiempo por los Premios Óscar.

A continuación siga el especial en W Radio, así como la lista completa de las canciones.

Primera hora

No time to die - Billie Elish (2022)

(i´m gonna) love me again - Elton John, Taron Egerton (2018)

Shallow - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper (2018)

City of stars - Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone (2016)

Writing´s on the wall - Sam Smith (2015)

Glory - Common, John Legend (2014)

Let it go - Demi Lovato (2013)

Skyfall - Adele (2012)

We belong together - Randy Newman (2010)

Jai ho - A.R Rahman (2008)

Al otro lado del río - Jorge Drexler (2004)

Into the west - Annie Lennox (2003)

You´ll be in my heart - Phil Collins (1999)

My heart will go on - Céline Dion (1997)

You must love me - Madonna (1996)

Can you feel the love tonight - Elton John (1994)

Segunda hora

Streets of philadelphia - Bruce springsteen (1993)

Sooner or later - Madonna (1990)

Let the river run - Carly Simon, Conspirare (1989)

Take my breath away - Berlin (1986)

Say you, say me - Lionel Richie (1985)

I just called to say i love you - Stevie Wonder (1984)

Flashdance ..... what a feeling - Irene Cara (1983)

Up where we belong - Joe cocker, Jennifer Warnes (1982)

Arthur’s theme - Christopher Cross (1981)

Fame - Irene Cara (1980)

It goes like it goes - Jennifer Warnes (1979)

Last dance - Donna Summer (1978)

You light up my life - Debby Boone (1977)

Evergreen (Love Theme) - Barbra Streisand (1976)

I’m easy - Keith Carradiane (1975)

We may never love like this again - Maureen McGovern (1974)

The way we were - Barbra Streisand (1973)

The morning after - Maureen McGovern (1972)

Theme from shaft - Isaac Hayes (1971)

Tercera hora

Raindrops keep falli´n on my head - B.J Thomas (1969)

Windmills of your mind - Noel Harrison (1968)

Born free - Matt Monro (1966)

The shadow of your smile - Tony Bennett (1965)

Moon river - Henry Mancini (1961)

High hopes - Frank Sinatra (1959)

Que sera sera - Doris Day (1965)

Love is a many splendored thing - The Four Aces (1955)

Three coins in the fountain - Frank Sinatra (1954)

Mona Lisa - Nat King Cole (1950)

Swinging on a star - Bing Crosby (1944)

You´ll never know - Alice Faye (1943)

White christmas - Bing Crosby (1942)

Over the rainbow - Judy Garland (1939)

Sweet leilani - Bing Crosby

The continental - Ginger Rogers