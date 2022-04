Rusia acusa a Occidente de obligar a Kiev a que luche “hasta el último ucraniano”

KYIV, UKRINE - APRIL 17: Sergey Kutsenko, who bought an old house in the nature-rich village of Moschun by selling his house in Kyiv, but whose house was destroyed as a result of the Russian attacks, is seen during an exclusive interview at his destroyed house in Moschun district of Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on April 17, 2022. Since the first day of Russian attacks, village of Moschun has been target of airstrikes due to closeness to military airport located in Gostomel district of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Many families have lost their houses at the ruined village of Moschun during Russian attacks since February 24th. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency