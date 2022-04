Francia precisa que entrega cañones y misiles anticarro a Ucrania

France's President Emmanuel Macron takes part in an expanded videoconference with the Quint group, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and EU leaders, dedicated to the war in Ukraine at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, on April 19, 2022, on the 55th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / various sources / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images) / LUDOVIC MARIN