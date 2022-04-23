Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Solo tres canciones en diferentes versiones

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Este sábado 23 de abril, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen hoy solo tres canciones en sus diferentes versiones. Disfrútelas.

PRIMERA HORA

The shadow of your smile - Stevie Wonder

The shadow of your smile - Nancy sinatra

The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto

The shadow of your smile - Engelbert Humperdinck

The shadow of your smile - Frank Sinatra

The shadow of your smile - Herb Alpert & The Tijuanas Bras

The shadow of your smile - Lou Rawls

The shadow of your smile - Andy Williams

The shadow of your smile - Tony Bennett

The shadow of your smile - Barbra Streisand

The shadow of your smile - D-Train

The shadow of your smile -  Dave Koz, Johnny Mathis

The shadow of your smile -  Ray Barretto

SEGUNDA HORA

Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra

Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto

Fly me to the moon - Johnny Mathis

Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra y Antonio Carlos Jobim

Fly me to the moon - Bobby Womack

Fly me to the moon - Tony Bennett

Fly me to the moon - Paul Anka

Fly me to the moon - Ella Fitzgerald

Fly me to the moon - Sia

Fly me to the moon - Doris Day

Fly me to the moon - Nat King Cole, George Shearing

Fly me to the moon - Diana Krall

Fly me to the moon - Tom Jones

Fly me to the moon - Gregory Porter, Julie London

Fly me to the moon - Marvin Gaye

TERCERA HORA

Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin

Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin, Charles Aznavour

Everybody loves somebody - Frank Sinatra

Everybody loves somebody - Peggy Lee

Everybody loves somebody - Dinah Washington

Everybody loves somebody - Richard Clayderman

Everybody loves somebody - Deana Martin

Everybody loves somebody - Jackie Gleason

Everybody loves somebody - Barry Manilow

Everybody loves somebody - Sarah Vaughan

Everybody loves somebody - Michel Louvain

Everybody loves somebody - Jil Johnson

Everybody loves somebody - Connie Smith

Everybody loves somebody - Debby Boone

Everybody loves somebody - 101 Strings Orchestra

