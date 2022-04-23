Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Solo tres canciones en diferentes versiones
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 23 de abril, Julio Sánchez Cristo y Juan Sebastián García le traen hoy solo tres canciones en sus diferentes versiones. Disfrútelas.
PRIMERA HORA
The shadow of your smile - Stevie Wonder
The shadow of your smile - Nancy sinatra
The shadow of your smile - Astrud Gilberto
The shadow of your smile - Engelbert Humperdinck
The shadow of your smile - Frank Sinatra
The shadow of your smile - Herb Alpert & The Tijuanas Bras
The shadow of your smile - Lou Rawls
The shadow of your smile - Andy Williams
The shadow of your smile - Tony Bennett
The shadow of your smile - Barbra Streisand
The shadow of your smile - D-Train
The shadow of your smile - Dave Koz, Johnny Mathis
The shadow of your smile - Ray Barretto
SEGUNDA HORA
Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra
Fly me to the moon - Astrud Gilberto
Fly me to the moon - Johnny Mathis
Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra y Antonio Carlos Jobim
Fly me to the moon - Bobby Womack
Fly me to the moon - Tony Bennett
Fly me to the moon - Paul Anka
Fly me to the moon - Ella Fitzgerald
Fly me to the moon - Sia
Fly me to the moon - Doris Day
Fly me to the moon - Nat King Cole, George Shearing
Fly me to the moon - Diana Krall
Fly me to the moon - Tom Jones
Fly me to the moon - Gregory Porter, Julie London
Fly me to the moon - Marvin Gaye
TERCERA HORA
Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin
Everybody loves somebody - Dean Martin, Charles Aznavour
Everybody loves somebody - Frank Sinatra
Everybody loves somebody - Peggy Lee
Everybody loves somebody - Dinah Washington
Everybody loves somebody - Richard Clayderman
Everybody loves somebody - Deana Martin
Everybody loves somebody - Jackie Gleason
Everybody loves somebody - Barry Manilow
Everybody loves somebody - Sarah Vaughan
Everybody loves somebody - Michel Louvain
Everybody loves somebody - Jil Johnson
Everybody loves somebody - Connie Smith
Everybody loves somebody - Debby Boone
Everybody loves somebody - 101 Strings Orchestra