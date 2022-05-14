Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de rock instrumental

Este sábado 14 de mayo Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ trae un especial sobre el rock instrumental. Escuche la transmisión en vivo:

PRIMERA HORA

High plains drifter - Kirk Hammett

Son of alerik - Deep Purple

Moby Dick - Led Zeppelin

Europa - Santana

Mammagamma - The Alan Parsons Project

Little wing - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Flying in a blue dream - Joe Satriani

Sparks - The Who

Hocus pocus - Focus

SEGUNDA HORA

The call of ktulu - Metallica

Transylvania - Iron Maiden

Third stone from the sun - Jimi Hendrix

Speed of life - David Bowie

Maggot brain - Funkadelic

YYZ - Rush

Watermelon in easter hay - Frank Zappa

Eruption - Van Halen

TERCERA HORA

In memory of Elizabeth - Allman Brothers Band

Manhattan rumble - Electric Light Orchestra

Albatross - Fleetwodd Mac

Song for guy - Elton John

Moon dawg - The Beach Boys

Cry for a shadow - The Beatles

The west side - Phil Collins

Toad - Cream

Misirlou - Dick Dale

Journey of the sorcerer - Eagles