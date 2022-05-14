Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de rock instrumental

Este sábado 14 de mayo Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ trae un especial sobre el rock instrumental.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Hace instantes

Este sábado 14 de mayo Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ trae un especial sobre el rock instrumental. Escuche la transmisión en vivo:

PRIMERA HORA

High plains drifter - Kirk Hammett

Son of alerik - Deep Purple

Moby Dick - Led Zeppelin

Europa - Santana

Mammagamma - The Alan Parsons Project

Little wing - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Flying in a blue dream - Joe Satriani

Sparks - The Who

Hocus pocus - Focus

SEGUNDA HORA

The call of ktulu - Metallica

Transylvania - Iron Maiden

Third stone from the sun - Jimi Hendrix

Speed of life - David Bowie

Maggot brain - Funkadelic

YYZ - Rush

Watermelon in easter hay - Frank Zappa

Eruption - Van Halen

TERCERA HORA

In memory of Elizabeth - Allman Brothers Band

Manhattan rumble - Electric Light Orchestra

Albatross - Fleetwodd Mac

Song for guy - Elton John

Moon dawg - The Beach Boys

Cry for a shadow - The Beatles

The west side - Phil Collins

Toad - Cream

Misirlou - Dick Dale

Journey of the sorcerer - Eagles

