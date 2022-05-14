Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial de rock instrumental
Este sábado 14 de mayo Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ trae un especial sobre el rock instrumental.
PRIMERA HORA
High plains drifter - Kirk Hammett
Son of alerik - Deep Purple
Moby Dick - Led Zeppelin
Europa - Santana
Mammagamma - The Alan Parsons Project
Little wing - Stevie Ray Vaughan
Flying in a blue dream - Joe Satriani
Sparks - The Who
Hocus pocus - Focus
SEGUNDA HORA
The call of ktulu - Metallica
Transylvania - Iron Maiden
Third stone from the sun - Jimi Hendrix
Speed of life - David Bowie
Maggot brain - Funkadelic
YYZ - Rush
Watermelon in easter hay - Frank Zappa
Eruption - Van Halen
TERCERA HORA
In memory of Elizabeth - Allman Brothers Band
Manhattan rumble - Electric Light Orchestra
Albatross - Fleetwodd Mac
Song for guy - Elton John
Moon dawg - The Beach Boys
Cry for a shadow - The Beatles
The west side - Phil Collins
Toad - Cream
Misirlou - Dick Dale
Journey of the sorcerer - Eagles