Vicepresidente y canciller desarrollará agenda diplomática en Uruguay y Paraguay

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 15: The Vice President and Chancellor of the Republic of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez, speaks at the presentation of the 80th edition of the Madrid Book Fair, on 15 June 2021, in Madrid (Spain). The fair will take place from 10 to 26 September 2021. Following the cancellation of the 2020 season, CaixaBank has signed an agreement with the Association of Businesswomen and Businessmen of the Madrid Book Trade to sponsor this new season. (Photo By Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images) / Europa Press News