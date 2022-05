Giro de Italia: Bouwman hace doblete en Castelmonte, Carapaz mantiene la maglia rosa

TREVISO, ITALY - MAY 26: Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates winning the blue mountain jersey on the podium ceremony after the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 18 a 156km stage from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 26, 2022 in Treviso, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) / MICHAEL STEELE