Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Billboard Karaoke
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 15 de octubre Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de la magia del karaoke.
PRIMERA HORA
- We don’t talk about Bruno - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo
- Alone - Heart
- Dancing in the dark - Bruce Springsteen
- Don´t you want me - The Human League
- I got you babe - Sonny & Cher
- American boy -Estelle, Kanye West
- End of the road - Boyz II Men
- El rey -Vicente Fernandez
- Islands in the stream -Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers
- Bye bye bye -NSYNC
- Love on top - Beyonce
- Rolling in the deep - Adele
SEGUNDA HORA
- My way - Frank Sinatra
- Work it - Missy Eliot
- Ahora te puedes marchar - Luis Miguel
- You´re the one that i want - John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
- Don´t stop believin´- Journey
- I wanna dance with somebody - Whitney Houston
- Mr. brightside -The Killers
- Dancing queen - ABBA
- Don´t speak - No Doubt
- ....Baby one more time - Britney Spears
TERCERA HORA
- Amor prohibido - Selena
- It’s raining men - The Weather Girls
- Love shack -The B-52´s
- What´s up? - 4 Non Blondes
- Livin´On a Prayer - Bon Jovi
- Respect - Aretha Franklin
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun -Cyndi Lauper
- Don´t go breaking my heart - Elton John, Kiki Dee
- Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonni Tyler
- Bohemian Rhapsody -Queen
- I will survive - Gloria Gaynor
- I want it that way -Backstreet Boys
- Man! I feel like a woman! - Shania Twain