MinDefensa revela que se comprarán dos aviones para cubrir ruta Bogotá-Caracas

Head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), Colombian Ivan Velasquez, speaks during meeting with international media at the headquarters of the CICIG in Guatemala City on September 14, 2017. Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales sparked a storm August 27 by ordering Velasquez, out of the country, two days after Velasquez applied to have Morales' immunity lifted. Guatemala's congress voted overwhelmingly to reject a UN-backed request to lift the immunity of the president in order for him to face a corruption probe over irregular party financing. / AFP PHOTO / JOHAN ORDONEZ (Photo credit should read JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / AFP Contributor