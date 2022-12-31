Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: mano a mano entre Vicente Fernández y Javier Solís

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Te amaré toda la vida - Javier Solís
  • Un millón de primaveras - Vicente Fernández
  • La luna y el toro - Javier Solís
  • Acá entre nos - Vicente Fernández
  • Cuando vivas conmigo - Javier Solís
  • Mujeres divinas - Vicente Fernández
  • María - Javier Solís
  • Estos celos - Vicente Fernández
  • Vida de bohemio - Javier Solís
  • Hermoso cariño - Vicente Fernández
  • Nuestro juramento - Javier Solís
  • Volver volver - Vicente Fernández
  • Falsa - Javier Solís
  • Qué de raro tiene - Vicente Fernández
  • Nuestra desgracia - Javier Solís
  • La diferencia - Vicente Férnandez
  • Qué te importa - Javier Solís

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Se me olvidó otra vez - Vicente Fernández
  • En tu pelo - Javier Solís
  • Luz de luna - Vicente Fernández
  • Esclavo y amo - Javier Solís
  • Cielo rojo - Vicente Fernández
  • Sombras - versión trío - Javier Solís
  • No vuelvas por favor - Vicente Fernández
  • Entrega total - Javier Solís
  • La maldición del poeta - Vicente Fernández
  • El loco - Javier Solís
  • Muriendo de amor - Vicente Fernández
  • Cataclismo - Javier Solís
  • Sombras - Vicente Fernandez
  • Payaso - Javier Solís
  • Volver - Vicente Fernández
  • Perfidia - Javier Solís

TERCERA HORA

  • Cruz de olvido - Vicente Fernández
  • Lorarás, llorarás - Javier Solis
  • La ley del monte - Vicente Fernández
  • Vendaval sin rumbo - Javier Solís
  • De qué manera te olvido - Vicente Fernández
  • Amanecí en tus brazos - Javier Solís
  • Ni en defensa propia - Vicente Fernández
  • Echame a mi la culpa - Javier Solís
  • Caballo golondrino - Vicente Fernández
  • Ojitos traidores - Javier Solís
  • Que te vaya bonito - Vicente Fernández
  • En mi viejo San Juan - Javier Solís
  • Lástima que seas ajena - Vicente Fernández
  • Siboney - Javier Solís
  • El rey - Vicente Fernández
  • Sombras nada más - Javier Solís

