Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: mano a mano entre Vicente Fernández y Javier Solís
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Escuche al aire este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- Te amaré toda la vida - Javier Solís
- Un millón de primaveras - Vicente Fernández
- La luna y el toro - Javier Solís
- Acá entre nos - Vicente Fernández
- Cuando vivas conmigo - Javier Solís
- Mujeres divinas - Vicente Fernández
- María - Javier Solís
- Estos celos - Vicente Fernández
- Vida de bohemio - Javier Solís
- Hermoso cariño - Vicente Fernández
- Nuestro juramento - Javier Solís
- Volver volver - Vicente Fernández
- Falsa - Javier Solís
- Qué de raro tiene - Vicente Fernández
- Nuestra desgracia - Javier Solís
- La diferencia - Vicente Férnandez
- Qué te importa - Javier Solís
SEGUNDA HORA
- Se me olvidó otra vez - Vicente Fernández
- En tu pelo - Javier Solís
- Luz de luna - Vicente Fernández
- Esclavo y amo - Javier Solís
- Cielo rojo - Vicente Fernández
- Sombras - versión trío - Javier Solís
- No vuelvas por favor - Vicente Fernández
- Entrega total - Javier Solís
- La maldición del poeta - Vicente Fernández
- El loco - Javier Solís
- Muriendo de amor - Vicente Fernández
- Cataclismo - Javier Solís
- Sombras - Vicente Fernandez
- Payaso - Javier Solís
- Volver - Vicente Fernández
- Perfidia - Javier Solís
TERCERA HORA
- Cruz de olvido - Vicente Fernández
- Lorarás, llorarás - Javier Solis
- La ley del monte - Vicente Fernández
- Vendaval sin rumbo - Javier Solís
- De qué manera te olvido - Vicente Fernández
- Amanecí en tus brazos - Javier Solís
- Ni en defensa propia - Vicente Fernández
- Echame a mi la culpa - Javier Solís
- Caballo golondrino - Vicente Fernández
- Ojitos traidores - Javier Solís
- Que te vaya bonito - Vicente Fernández
- En mi viejo San Juan - Javier Solís
- Lástima que seas ajena - Vicente Fernández
- Siboney - Javier Solís
- El rey - Vicente Fernández
- Sombras nada más - Javier Solís