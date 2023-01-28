Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones hechas con Samples

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Este sábado 28 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de Samples. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Hussel - M.I.A
  • Diplomat’s son - Vampire Weekend
  • Wanna be startin´somethin - Michael Jackson
  • Don´t stop the music - Rihanna
  • Toy soldiers - Martika
  • Like toy soldiers - Eminem
  • Air - Johan Sebastian Bach
  • Everything’s gonna be alright - Sweetbox
  • The last time - The Rolling Stones
  • Bitter sweet symphony - The Verve

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Are you my woman? - The Chi-Lites
  • Crazy in love - Beyoncé, JAY-Z
  • I love you more - George Duke
  • Digital love - Daft Punk
  • Good times - CHIC
  • Rapper’s delight - The Sugarhill Gang
  • It´s ectasy when you lay down next to me - Barry White
  • Rock Dj - Robbie Williams
  • Every breath you take - The Police
  • I´ll be missing you - Diddy, Faith Evans, 112
  • Lucid dreams - Juice WRLD

TERCERA HORA

  • Under pressure - Queen, David Bowie
  • Ice ice baby - Vanilla Ice
  • Pastime paradise - Stevie Wonder
  • Gangsta’s paradise - Coolio L.V
  • Cola bottle baby - Edwin Birdsong
  • Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger - Daft Punk
  • Edge of seventeen - Stevie Nicks
  • Bootylicious - Destiny’s Child
  • Gimme gimme! - Abba
  • Hung up - Madonna
  • Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
  • Summer girl - HAIM

