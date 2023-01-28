Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones hechas con Samples
Este sábado 28 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de Samples. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- Hussel - M.I.A
- Diplomat’s son - Vampire Weekend
- Wanna be startin´somethin - Michael Jackson
- Don´t stop the music - Rihanna
- Toy soldiers - Martika
- Like toy soldiers - Eminem
- Air - Johan Sebastian Bach
- Everything’s gonna be alright - Sweetbox
- The last time - The Rolling Stones
- Bitter sweet symphony - The Verve
SEGUNDA HORA
- Are you my woman? - The Chi-Lites
- Crazy in love - Beyoncé, JAY-Z
- I love you more - George Duke
- Digital love - Daft Punk
- Good times - CHIC
- Rapper’s delight - The Sugarhill Gang
- It´s ectasy when you lay down next to me - Barry White
- Rock Dj - Robbie Williams
- Every breath you take - The Police
- I´ll be missing you - Diddy, Faith Evans, 112
- Lucid dreams - Juice WRLD
TERCERA HORA
- Under pressure - Queen, David Bowie
- Ice ice baby - Vanilla Ice
- Pastime paradise - Stevie Wonder
- Gangsta’s paradise - Coolio L.V
- Cola bottle baby - Edwin Birdsong
- Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger - Daft Punk
- Edge of seventeen - Stevie Nicks
- Bootylicious - Destiny’s Child
- Gimme gimme! - Abba
- Hung up - Madonna
- Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
- Summer girl - HAIM