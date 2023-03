No tenemos ninguna dificultad: comandante del Ejército sobre relación con MinDefensa

(Left to right) Colombia's police director Genral Henry Sanabria, Colombia's navy vice-admiral Francisco Hernando Cubides, Colombia's army commander general Luis Mauricio Ospina, Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez, Colombia's president Gustavo Petro, General Commander of the armed forces of Colombia General Helder Fernan Giraldo, Chief of the joint chiefs of staff vice-admiral Jose Joaquin Amezquita, Colombia's air force commander General Luis Carlos Cordoba, and Colombia's military cadet school Jose Maria Cordova Colonel Edie Fernando Orozco during the swearing-in ceremony of Colombia's minister of Defense Ivan Velasquez and the military command line, at the 'Escuela militar de Cadetes, General Jose Maria Cordova' in Bogota, Colombia, August 20, 2022. (Photo by: Chepa Beltran/Long Visual Press/Unniversal Images Group via Getty Images) / Chepa Beltran