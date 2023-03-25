Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial musical sobre Elton & Aretha
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde en nuestra señal en vivo.
PRIMERA HORA
- Your song - Elton John
- Don´t let the sun go down - Elton John, George Michael
- Live like horses -Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti
- The show must go on - Queen, Elton John
- Hier encore - Charles Aznavour, Elton John
- Makin´whoopee - Rod Stewart, Elton John
- Candle in the wind - Elton John
- Goodbye yellow brick road - Elton John
- Nikita - Elton John
- The man who never died - Elton John
- Tiny dancer - Elton John
SEGUNDA HORA
- Don´t go breaking my heart - Elton John, Kiki Dee
- Pinball wizard - Elton John
- Rocket man - Elton John
- Sacrifice - Elton John
- I´m still standing - Elton John
- Cold heart - Elton John, Dua Lipa
- Think - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
- I knew you were waiting - George Michael, Aretha Franklin
- Baby, i love you - Aretha Franklin
- (You make me feel like natural woman - Aretha Franklin
- Rock steady - Aretha Franklin
- Nessun dorma - Aretha Franklin
- Ain’t no way - Aretha Franklin
- I never loved a man - Aretha Franklin
TERCERA HORA
- Respect - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
- You are my sunshine - Aretha Franklin
- Jumpin´jack flash - Aretha Franklin
- Rolling in the deep - Aretha Franklin
- I say a little prayer - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
- Chain of fools - Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey
- Get it right - Aretha Franklin
- What a fool believes - Aretha Franklin
- Bridge over troubled water - Aretha Franklin
- People get ready - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
- Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) - Aretha Franklin