Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial musical sobre Elton & Aretha

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde en nuestra señal en vivo.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Your song - Elton John
  • Don´t let the sun go down - Elton John, George Michael
  • Live like horses -Elton John, Luciano Pavarotti
  • The show must go on - Queen, Elton John
  • Hier encore - Charles Aznavour, Elton John
  • Makin´whoopee - Rod Stewart, Elton John
  • Candle in the wind - Elton John
  • Goodbye yellow brick road - Elton John
  • Nikita - Elton John
  • The man who never died - Elton John
  • Tiny dancer - Elton John

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Don´t go breaking my heart - Elton John, Kiki Dee
  • Pinball wizard - Elton John
  • Rocket man - Elton John
  • Sacrifice - Elton John
  • I´m still standing - Elton John
  • Cold heart - Elton John, Dua Lipa
  • Think - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
  • I knew you were waiting - George Michael, Aretha Franklin
  • Baby, i love you - Aretha Franklin
  • (You make me feel like natural woman - Aretha Franklin
  • Rock steady - Aretha Franklin
  • Nessun dorma - Aretha Franklin
  • Ain’t no way - Aretha Franklin
  • I never loved a man - Aretha Franklin

TERCERA HORA

  • Respect - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
  • You are my sunshine - Aretha Franklin
  • Jumpin´jack flash - Aretha Franklin
  • Rolling in the deep - Aretha Franklin
  • I say a little prayer - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
  • Chain of fools - Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey
  • Get it right - Aretha Franklin
  • What a fool believes - Aretha Franklin
  • Bridge over troubled water - Aretha Franklin
  • People get ready - Aretha Franklin (The Royal Philharmonic)
  • Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) - Aretha Franklin

