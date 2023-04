El traficante de armas Viktor Bout propone a Trump refugiarse en Rusia

TOPSHOT - Member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Viktor Bout poses during the opening of an art exhibition in Moscow on March 7, 20213. - Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison, was exchanged in Abu Dhabi for American basketball star Brittney Griner. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) / ALEXANDER NEMENOV