Alemania cierra sus últimos reactores nucleares

16 April 2023, Bavaria, Landshut: The Isar 2 nuclear power plant, photographed during the period of disconnection from the grid. With the separation of the Isar 2, Neckarwestheim and Emsland nuclear power plants from the power grid, the era of commercial electricity generation with nuclear power plants in Germany came to an end on Saturday. Photo: Uwe Lein/dpa (Photo by Uwe Lein/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance