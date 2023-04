Al menos 27 muertos y 400 heridos en Sudán, según la ONU

Heavy smoke bellows above buildings in the vicinity of the Khartoum's airport on April 15, 2023, amid clashes in the Sudanese capital. - Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital on April 15 as paramilitaries and the regular army traded attacks on each other's bases, days after the army warned the country was at a "dangerous" turning point. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) / -