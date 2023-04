Se está muy cerca de pactar un cese al fuego con Gobierno: abogado de las AGC

A dog sits next to a wall bearing graffitis of the AGC Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia or Clan del Golfo paramilitaries at La Colonia village in the low Calima river region, near the port city of Buenventura, Valle del Cauca department, on May 18, 2022. - Most inhabitants have fled Buenaventura and its surroundings --on the Colombian Pacific coast-- due to the war between drug traffickers and rebels who have moved into their houses and now use them as a battlefield. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images) / JOAQUIN SARMIENTO