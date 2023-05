Al menos 16 muertos en ataques masivos rusos sobre Jersón, Ucrania

This photograph taken on May 3, 2023, shows a damaged gas station near a train station building following a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region killed 16 people on May 3, 2023, local prosecutors said as authorities introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Dina Pletenchuk / AFP) (Photo by DINA PLETENCHUK/AFP via Getty Images) / DINA PLETENCHUK