En fotos: así fue la coronación de Carlos III

Este sábado 6 de mayo, se dio en el Reino Unido la
, la primera en 70 años con la coronación del rey Carlos III Abadía de Westminster engalanada para la ocasión, así como con infinidad de banderas colgadas en calles, bares y restaurantes.
En el momento más importante de este acto protocolario,
el arzobispo de Canterbury, Justin Welby, colocó sobre la cabeza de Carlos III la suntuosa corona de San Eduardo, del siglo XVII.
Tras colocarle la corona,
el arzobispo gritó a la congregación “Dios salve al Rey”, tras lo cual se escucharon trompetas.
Sentado en la silla de roble de San Eduardo, considerado el mueble más antiguo del Reino Unido y colocado sobre un piso de mosaico medieval,
Carlos III fue coronado tras recibir las distintas insignias reales, que simbolizan las responsabilidades como el jefe de Estado británico hasta el día de su muerte.
Al rey se le entregó el orbe del soberano, que simboliza el mundo; el cetro con cruz, que representa el mundo cristiano; y el cetro de la paloma,
