Después de ser secuestrado junto a su hija, un indígena fue asesinado en el Cauca

Bullets are seen on a street of Juan XXIII neighborhood in Buenaventura, Colombia, on February 5, 2021, where armed groups are fighting for the territory and have left 31 dead in more than 30 clashes this year. - For at least two decades, armed gangs have been fighting for the control of the drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. Since December, 2020, Buenaventura has been suffering a blood and fire dispute between members of an armed group called La Local, which has split into two substructures known as Shotas and Espartanos, that are now facing each other to dead. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) / LUIS ROBAYO